CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Bucks County have captured a bear after the animal was spotted roaming around the area. Authorities captured the bear overnight in a trap that was set up on the 200 block of Woolston Drive. That’s near Old Lincoln Highway and Trenton Avenue.

Michelle Dibartolo-Coyle shared pictures from Yardley. She says the animal was spotted in a neighbor’s front yard.

READ MORE: 'It's Freedom': Philadelphia Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions; Breath Of Fresh Air For Gyms, Bars, Restaurants

Bear Captured In Bucks County After Several Sightings In Area

READ MORE: Brotherly Love: Food Bank Of South Jersey Getting Some Special Deliveries From BookSmiles Meant To Feed Kids' Minds

The bear then went to another home and destroyed a bird feeder.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Investigate ATM Explosion In Chestnut Hill

Game commission officials will determine where to release the bear.