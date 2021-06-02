Bear Captured In Bucks County After Several Sightings In Area

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Bucks County have captured a bear after the animal was spotted roaming around the area. Authorities captured the bear overnight in a trap that was set up on the 200 block of Woolston Drive. That’s near Old Lincoln Highway and Trenton Avenue.
Michelle Dibartolo-Coyle shared pictures from Yardley. She says the animal was spotted in a neighbor's front yard.
The bear then went to another home and destroyed a bird feeder.
Game commission officials will determine where to release the bear.