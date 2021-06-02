8 Houses Evacuated, Phoenixville High School Asked To Shelter-In-Place Due To Nearby House Fire

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in Chester County. Chopper 3 was over the scene Wednesday morning on Melvin Road in Phoenixville.
Firefighters from multiple departments were dispatched to the scene around 7:30 a.m.
Because of hazardous materials, eight nearby houses had to be evacuated and the Phoenixville High School had to shelter in place.
There are no reports of any injuries.