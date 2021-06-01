WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney will hold a virtual press briefing at 1:45 p.m. on the state’s response to COVID-19. The governor will be joined by Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay and Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director AJ Schall.
The briefing will take place at 1:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Press briefing on Delaware’s COVID-19 response
- When: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
- Time: 1:45 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
