By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 5 Wednesday night because of right knee soreness. Embiid exited Monday night’s Game 4 loss late in the first quarter after taking a hard fall behind the baseline when his shot was blocked by Wizards center Robin Lopez.

He tried to play on, wincing and leaning over during breaks in play prior to checking out and eventually limping off.

Embiid never returned and finished with eight points and six rebounds in 11 minutes.

He had an MRI on Tuesday, but the Sixers have not given an update yet.

The Sixers lost 122-114 and now lead the series 3-1.

Game 5 will be Wednesday night in Philadelphia and it will be the first time the Wells Fargo Center has 100% capacity since before the coronavirus pandemic.