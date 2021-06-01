PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers center Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 5 Wednesday night because of right knee soreness. Embiid exited Monday night’s Game 4 loss late in the first quarter after taking a hard fall behind the baseline when his shot was blocked by Wizards center Robin Lopez.
Said on @973espn today that I had a feeling that Embiid would be doubtful for Game 5. Up 3-1 the #sixers should be able to take care of the series against the #wizards, and they need Embiid healthy for a longer run.READ MORE: All Uniformed Police Officers In New Jersey Now Required To Wear Body Cameras, But Implementation Lags
— Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) June 1, 2021
He tried to play on, wincing and leaning over during breaks in play prior to checking out and eventually limping off.READ MORE: New Video Shows Chaos On Vine Street Expressway As Police Tear-Gassed Protesters Last Summer
Embiid never returned and finished with eight points and six rebounds in 11 minutes.
He had an MRI on Tuesday, but the Sixers have not given an update yet.
The Sixers lost 122-114 and now lead the series 3-1.MORE NEWS: Open For Business: Cameron Peters Floral Design's Bouquets, Pick-Me-Ups Built To Pluck You Out Of Your Funk
Game 5 will be Wednesday night in Philadelphia and it will be the first time the Wells Fargo Center has 100% capacity since before the coronavirus pandemic.