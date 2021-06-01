CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
John Fetterman, Local, Pennsylvania News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Today is the start of Pride Month. In Harrisburg, the lieutenant governor defied state law to mark the occasion.

Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman displayed a Pride flag on the balcony of his state capitol office.

The flag was removed a few hours later.

Last year, Republicans passed a law that bars the display of any flag other than the American, Pennsylvania or POW?MIA flags on the outside of the capitol building.