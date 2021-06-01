HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Today is the start of Pride Month. In Harrisburg, the lieutenant governor defied state law to mark the occasion.
Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman displayed a Pride flag on the balcony of his state capitol office.
Happy #Pride2021 !
This flag from my office is technically breaking a law. Yet, it’s perfectly legal to discriminate against the LGBTQIA+ community in PA.
This must change.
We must *never* stop pushing for Equal Protection Under The Law in Pennsylvania. 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/3gqN8ByA0r
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) June 1, 2021
The flag was removed a few hours later.
Last year, Republicans passed a law that bars the display of any flag other than the American, Pennsylvania or POW?MIA flags on the outside of the capitol building.