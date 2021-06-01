PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Later this week, the Philadelphia Flower Show opens and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show will be outdoors for the first time in its nearly 200-year history.
Like the Flower Show, many businesses have been forced to make unexpected changes. In this week's Open For Business segment, a flower shop in Phoenixville did just that in order to keep its business from wilting.
While every flower blooms at its own time, for florist Cameron Peters, her love of flowers blossomed a lifetime ago. She's the owner of Cameron Peters Floral Design in Phoenixville, along with her husband Bill.
Her shop specializes in hand-crafted bouquets and charming pick-me-ups that are meant to pluck you out of your funk.
Every rose may have its thorn, but it seems for the Peters, they've been hitting snag after snag since last year. But with such strong roots in this community, their story shows you truly reap what you sow.
