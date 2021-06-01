Man Killed After Ejected From Truck In Fiery South Philadelphia Crash

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is dead after a truck crash in South Philadelphia. Investigators say the truck hit a pole on Penrose Avenue near 26th Street, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the impact ejected the man from the truck, then the truck caught fire.

The man died at the scene.

