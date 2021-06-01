WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — COVID-19 case rates in Delaware are down 33% since last week. That’s the lowest level since August. But health officials say more people need to be vaccinated, especially the young.
“Our highest case rates right now are among those children and young adults, 18 to 34, where we have the lowest vaccine rates,” Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of Delaware’s Division of Public Health, said.READ MORE: All Uniformed Police Officers In New Jersey Now Required To Wear Body Cameras, But Implementation Lags
On Monday, Delaware gave its first $5,000 prize to a vaccinated resident over 18.READ MORE: New Video Shows Chaos On Vine Street Expressway As Police Tear-Gassed Protesters Last Summer
Additional drawings will be held as an incentive to get vaccinated before June 30.MORE NEWS: Open For Business: Cameron Peters Floral Design's Bouquets, Pick-Me-Ups Built To Pluck You Out Of Your Funk
More than 66% of Delawareans ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.