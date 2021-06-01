PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Philadelphia city councilmembers are getting behind an anti-violence plan designed for young people. The so-called “Youth Powered Anti-Violence Agenda” calls for spending in several areas.
The money would go to trauma counseling, youth employment, expanded rec center hours, libraries and other services in neighborhoods and schools plagued by violence.
"So many of the over 800 young people who have been shot in the City of Philadelphia since the start January of 2020 are disconnected from a school system or other institutions," Councilmember Helen Gym said. "This pandemic has certainly not made that easier. We have concurrent, multiple crises happening, with health crises, an economic crisis and gun violence, and the people who are suffering the most are you."
The plan would be funded with at least $50 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.