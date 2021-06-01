NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left at least two people injured in Norristown Monday night. Shell casings littered the corner of Green and East Airy Street, where the shooting happened just after 11 p.m.
Police say 38-year-old Brian Cole, of Philadelphia, was upset with the mother of his child and was walking to the Norristown Transportation Center when he encountered three women who are friends of his child's mother.
An argument ensued between Cole and one of the victims. He left the area, returning with a 9 mm handgun and fired 13 rounds at the victims who were sitting inside or standing next to a vehicle.
Police say two of the three victims were shot multiple times.
Cole has been charged with three counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess a firearm and other related charges.