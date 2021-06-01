FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County are urging residents to be on the lookout for a bear. Chopper 3 was over Falls Township today.
A trap has been set in the area of Old Lincoln Highway and Trenton Avenue.
Several eyewitnesses have reported seeing the bear.
Michelle DiBartolo-Coyle shared these pictures from Yardley.
She says the animal was spotted in a neighbor's front yard. It then went to another home and destroyed the bird feeder.
Authorities say if you see a bear do not approach it.