By CBS3 Staff
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County are urging residents to be on the lookout for a bear. Chopper 3 was over Falls Township today.

A trap has been set in the area of Old Lincoln Highway and Trenton Avenue.

Several eyewitnesses have reported seeing the bear.

Michelle DiBartolo-Coyle shared these pictures from Yardley.

She says the animal was spotted in a neighbor’s front yard. It then went to another home and destroyed the bird feeder.

Authorities say if you see a bear do not approach it.