PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been cleared in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood Tuesday. Police say a man wanted in a homicide was seen going into an apartment building on the 500 block of North 18th Street, just before noon.50-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed In Frankford, Police Say
SWAT cleared the building without incident and no arrests were made.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
There were no injuries to police or civilians during the barricade.
The scene has been cleared.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Man Arrested After At Least 2 Women Shot In Norristown
No further information is available at this time.