By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been cleared in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood Tuesday. Police say a man wanted in a homicide was seen going into an apartment building on the 500 block of North 18th Street, just before noon.

SWAT cleared the building without incident and no arrests were made.

There were no injuries to police or civilians during the barricade.

The scene has been cleared.

No further information is available at this time.