Vehicle Crashes Into Nursing Home In Langhorne

By CBS3 Staff
LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) – A car crashed into the side of a nursing home in Bucks County on Monday morning. It happened at the  Langhorne Gardens Health and Rehabilitation and Senior Living Center on Manor Avenue in Langhorne, around 8 a.m.

A badly damaged white car could be seen at the scene.

A vehicle fire was also reported and placed under control.

No word if anyone was injured or what caused the driver to lose control.