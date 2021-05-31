PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region is honoring our fallen heroes this Memorial Day. Eyewitness News stopped by a number of tributes across the Philadelphia region honoring and remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

People were seen laying flowers and putting up American flags at Philadelphia’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial. One woman makes the trip every year told Eyewitness News what it means to her.

More than 50,000 United States soldiers died in the Vietnam War.

Two specially made flags are unfurled in front of Independence Hall for the National Memorial Day Salute Ceremony. It honors our nation’s fallen.

One of the two flags is America’s Heroes Flag Art. It has a unique composition featuring more than 100 powerful images of our armed forces since 1776.

The flags are now in Washington, D.C. for a second Memorial Day salute.

President Biden attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The President and Vice President Kamala Harris were joined by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

They stood in silence for a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner.

The President also delivered remarks after the ceremony, honoring those who gave their lives defending our country.

He also remembered his late son Beau Biden, who was a veteran. Sunday was the six-year anniversary of Beau Biden’s death — he died from brain cancer.

CBS News “On the Road” correspondent Steve Hartman and retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva of Taps for Veterans are again inviting musicians of all abilities and ages to sound Taps on their front lawns, porches, and driveways at 3 p.m. local time on Monday, May 31, for Taps Across America – a national holiday event Hartman launched last year on the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.

Click here to find out how to participate.