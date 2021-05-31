PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is getting back to business. On Monday the state lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants, bars, stores, salons, gyms, theaters, and other businesses.

Life is slowly returning back to normal.

Theaters, like the AMC in King of Prussia, will now be able to sell 100% of seats available for a movie.

Capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses, as well as indoor and outdoor event gathering limits have been lifted. This means large venues like concert halls, stadiums and wedding venues could soon be packed for the first time since early 2020.

People who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear masks, but those who are not must still wear theirs through at least June 28 — when the state expects to reach a 70% vaccination rate.

Everyone must still wear masks in healthcare settings and on public transportation.

For those we talked to, spending a rainy Sunday at the movies was a long-awaited return to normal.

“It was great there was nobody in there, we had the place to ourselves almost,” Georgette Chalker said.

Some still brought their masks.

“We brought our masks,” Laura Hazel-Giacomucci said. “I’m fully vaccinated, she just got her first shot today, we still wore them just to be safe.”

“I feel like we are well on our way, I was just at a wedding last night and I feel like people are just ready to get out there and the weather is warming up and it feels as back to normal as it can be,” Jacqueline Coffey said.

Just over 50% of Pennsylvania residents are vaccinated.

Local municipalities and school districts will still have the option to continue with their own restrictions.

In Philadelphia, maximum capacity limits and distancing rules will end on Wednesday. That also means the Wells Fargo Center will open up to full capacity for Sixers and Flyers games.

The indoor mask mandate and 11 p.m. last call dining order will stay in effect but could lift around Friday, June 11.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts and Howard Monroe contributed to this report.