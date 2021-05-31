ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Visitors down the shore saw a lot of sunshine Monday after a gloomy weekend. Many people are out and about on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Eyewitness News was also in Stone Harbor, where beaches opened in a special way.

Dozens of people raced along the 95th Street Beach in Stone Harbor on Monday for a color run. Everyone was wearing white and getting doused in color cornstarch.

“Very messy,” one boy said. “You have paint everywhere — even in your mouth sometimes.”

Even the mayor joined in on the fun.

“This is our first-ever color run for our beach opening,” Mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour said. “We always try to change things up for beach opening and this was an idea that came forward out of the recreation department. I loved it.”

And while families wore long sleeves, they still dug their toes in the sand and enjoyed the sun for the first time all weekend.

“It feels good, it’s still a little chilly,” Alie Stein said. “Have to wear sweatshirt and sweatpants, but it’s still nice to get on the beach.”

And some kids couldn’t miss the opportunity of splashing in the ocean.

People also packed sidewalks and stores on 96th Street — Stone Harbor’s main drag — some having a sweet treat to celebrate the season.

Many families in Atlantic City also make it a tradition to come down every Memorial Day weekend to go to the beach, play in the casinos and enjoy time together.