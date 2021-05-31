PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide in the city’s Spring Garden neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened on the 500 block of North 16th Street around 12:45 p.m.
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the face. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Another man, approximately 30 years old, was shot once in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials say weapons were found in the victim’s car.
Their names have not been released at this time.
No arrests have been made.
