MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — All across our area today, special events were held to honor and thank those who have given their lives for our country. In Delaware County, all veterans were recognized for their sacrifice and service.

With the minutes ticking down to 10 a.m, the flag had just been unfolded and suspended from two ladder trucks.

Families, moms and dads, and their little ones waited patiently for the ceremonies and tributes to begin outside the Delaware County Courthouse.

Even though there wasn’t a parade, today’s gathering came like a breath of fresh air, with restrictions on events like this one gone.

“It feels wonderful, feels like life is starting up again,” Springfield resident Christine Lombrana said.

Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Pacific — brave warriors again dressed up in witness to selfless sacrifice.

“I lost four good guys that I played baseball with in the first week of the war,” said Ed Buffman.

Buffman was a Gunner’s Mate Second Class/Petty Officer on the USS Missouri.

“We were in the Pacific and we were hit by 11 Kamikaze planes, and luckily, only one or two guys got hurt, hurt badly, but we survived it,” Buffman said. “The Missouri is where the war ended.”

Buffman lives in Media these days, keeping memories alive, living to preserve the stories as he counts his blessings.

“I’ve got a great wife,” he said.

Others share in his love of blessings on days like today.

“Remember those who have given their lives in service to our country. Also that we can stand before you as we do this day, warmed by the bright light of freedom,” a speaker said.

That light kept burning because of those before us.

“There’s not many of us left that were on the Battleship Missouri — in fact, World War II guys. It’s kind of sad, especially on a day like today,” Buffman said.