CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Trenton News

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Trenton police are investigating a deadly shooting. Police rushed to the corner of Roebling and Clinton Avenues Saturday night where they thought they were responding to a person hit by a car.

Trenton Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

READ MORE: Man Shot In Head, Killed In North Philadelphia

But they discovered that person had been shot instead.

READ MORE: Game Of Kickball Turns Into 'Really Bad Nightmare' For Philadelphia Woman Now Paralyzed After Shooting

Paramedics pronounced that person dead.

MORE NEWS: Woman Facing Charges After Allegedly Stealing Trenton Police Cruiser

So far, no word on what may have motivated the violence.