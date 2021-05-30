Trenton Police Investigating Deadly Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Trenton police are investigating a deadly shooting. Police rushed to the corner of Roebling and Clinton Avenues Saturday night where they thought they were responding to a person hit by a car.Man Shot In Head, Killed In North Philadelphia
But they discovered that person had been shot instead.READ MORE: Game Of Kickball Turns Into 'Really Bad Nightmare' For Philadelphia Woman Now Paralyzed After Shooting
Paramedics pronounced that person dead.MORE NEWS: Woman Facing Charges After Allegedly Stealing Trenton Police Cruiser
So far, no word on what may have motivated the violence.