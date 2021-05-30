TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Trenton police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run. Police rushed to the corner of Roebling and Clinton Avenues Saturday night for a report of a person hit by a car.
It had been originally reported the victim was shot but police later confirmed it had been a fatal hit-and-run.
The suspect vehicle was stopped and detained by Hamilton Township police. The suspect is being interviewed by the Homicide Task Force.
The incident remains under investigation.