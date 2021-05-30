PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is one day away from lifting nearly all coronavirus restrictions. Restaurants, bars, stores, salons, gyms, theaters and other businesses can open at full capacity beginning Monday.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts was at the AMC Theaters in King of Prussia with a look at the changes coming and how Pennsylvanians are feeling.

Theaters, like the AMC in King of Prussia, will now be able to sell 100% of seats available for a movie. And while it was barely crowded on Sunday night, businesses are hoping that will quickly change.

Capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses, as well as indoor and outdoor event gathering limits, will be lifted tomorrow. This means large venues like concert halls, stadiums and wedding venues could soon be packed for the first time since early 2020.

People who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear masks, but those who are not must still wear theirs through at least June 28 — when the state expects to reach 70% vaccination rate.

Everyone must still wear masks in healthcare settings and on public transportation.

For those we talked to, spending a rainy Sunday at the movies was a long-awaited return to normal.

“It was great there was nobody in there, we had the place to ourselves almost,” Georgette Chalker said.

Some still brought their masks.

“We brought our masks,” Laura Hazel-Giacomucci said. “I’m fully vaccinated, she just got her first shot today, we still wore them just to be safe.”

And if you are looking for something to do Sunday night, AMC has movies playing through 10 p.m.

“I feel like we are well on our way, I was just at a wedding last night and I feel like people are just ready to get out there and the weather is warming up and it feels as back to normal as it can be,” Jacqueline Coffey said.

In Philadelphia, maximum capacity limits and distancing rules will end on Wednesday. That also means the Wells Fargo Center will open up to full capacity for Sixers and Flyers games.

The indoor mask mandate and 11 p.m. last call dining order will stay in effect but could lift around Friday, June 11.