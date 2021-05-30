DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A shelter in place in Deptford Township was lifted Saturday evening after an hours-long search for a shooting suspect ended in his arrest. Police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 1900 block of Pasadena Avenue in Deptford on Saturday afternoon. As officers arrived on scene, multiple gunshots were heard.

Officers say 41-year-old Michael F. Dorazo, of Glendora, New Jersey, had forced his way inside the home and fired the shots. He then fled to a nearby neighborhood. Police learned Dorazo was armed with multiple firearms, including two handguns and a high-power, high-capacity assault weapon.

Neighbors who spoke with Eyewitness News said shortly after 2 p.m., police began to surround the area, blocking off neighboring streets and intersections.

Throughout the afternoon, the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, Deptford Police, and other crimes units urgently monitored the area. When Eyewitness News pulled up, an officer with a high-powered rifle approached the vehicle to re-route the news van.

Neighbors were told to shelter in place for more than four hours.

Just before 10 p.m., Dorazo was spotted in the Pasadena Avenue neighborhood. Dorazo refused to surrender and took steps to deploy a handgun towards officers. He was then tackled and subdued by a Deptford officer, disarmed and arrested.

Dorazo was charged with a number of offenses, including attempted murder, burglary during commission of an attempted murder and domestic violence incident, certain persons not to possess firearms, and possession of firearms for an unlawful purpose. He is also charged with resisting arrest due to his actions during his apprehension.

Dorazo was taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information has been released.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.