PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section. Police were called to a home on the 2600 block of Napa Street, just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
That’s where they found a 56-oyer-old man shot once in the thigh. He was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition. A 55-year-old woman was shot once in the torso. She was also taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.