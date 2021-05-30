CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — President Joe Biden honored those Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. He attended a Memorial Day service in Wilmington with his family — including his grandson, Hunter.

Hunter is the son of the late Beau Biden.

The President told military families, “We must remember the price that was paid for our liberties.”

He also spoke about the pain of losing a child.

Six years ago to the date President Biden’s son Beau, a veteran, died from brain cancer.

The Biden family visited Beau’s grave Sunday as well.

The President will go to Arlington National Cemetery on Monday for an official Memorial Day observance there.