DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Gloucester County are responding to a barricaded situation in Deptford Township. It is in the area of Hurffville Road and Pasadena Avenue, according to police.
Authorities say someone is barricaded inside a home on Pasadena Avenue.
DEVELOPING: Police from all over Gloucester County have a Deptford Township neighborhood blocked off — we’re told someone is barricaded inside a home on Pasadena Avenue. Neighbors have been asked to stay inside. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/EO8cAObSLD
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 29, 2021
No other information is available at this time.
A shelter in place has been issued for the area.
