By CBS3 Staff
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Gloucester County are responding to a barricaded situation in Deptford Township. It is in the area of Hurffville Road and Pasadena Avenue, according to police.

Authorities say someone is barricaded inside a home on Pasadena Avenue.

No other information is available at this time.

A shelter in place has been issued for the area.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.