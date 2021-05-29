OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — It wasn’t a picturesque unofficial start of summer people were hoping for this Memorial Day Weekend. Those who headed down the Jersey Shore are dealing with some serious flooding.

Businesses at the shore have been waiting for the crowds and families, the unofficial start of summer, but the weekend came with a twist.

Ditching face coverings for ones that go overhead. The Ocean City boardwalk was a wet one this Memorial Day Weekend.

“I love the rain,” Elise Waddington said.

“It’s hard to take after so much nice weather,” Cheryl Cantori said.

Love it or hate it, some people weren’t fully prepared for the rain, wind, or cold.

“The wind’s whipping down the boardwalk,” Zach Calhoun said. “We’re moving like sonic right up there. The ocean looks, it like Point Break out there. Like Johnny Utah and Bodhi are fighting on the beach. The rain’s been coming down as hard as it’s come down all day. I don’t know if our pizza trip was worth it or not.”

Others are just “happy the holiday’s here,” one couple said.

New Jersey mask mandates are a thing of the past, but some people still feel more comfortable wearing one.

“It does feel naked going into other places without it,” Lauren Thomas said.

With the foot traffic in town, boardwalk businesses are ready for visitors to spend their cash.

There was a slight upswing for this fudge shop during the stretch of warm, sunny days, but on Saturday, it was a bit slow.

Although Mother Nature had something up her sleeve to kick off the weekend, Manco and Manco Pizza Shop still swinging.

“They’re over the pandemic,” Chuck Bangle with Manco and Manco Pizza said. “They’re happy to take their masks off and have fun, so we’re blessed to have the crowd is here.”

Of course, there is still a lot of fun to be had regardless of what’s going on outside.

“I didn’t expect it to be as crowded,” Joseph Bain said.