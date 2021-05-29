DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A shelter in place in Deptford Township has been lifted, but an investigation remains in the area of Hurffville Road and Pasadena Avenue, according to police. Police said Saturday night there is no threat to the public in the area.
Police responded to a barricaded situation on the 1900 block of Pasadena Avenue in Deptford on Saturday. It lasted approximately five hours, but the scene quieted down as the afternoon went on.
Officials did not provide many details.
Neighbors who spoke with Eyewitness News said shortly after 2 p.m., police began to surround the area, blocking off neighboring streets and intersections.
Throughout the afternoon, the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, Deptford Police, and other crimes units urgently monitored the area. When Eyewitness News pulled up, an officer with a high-powered rifle approached the vehicle to re-route us.
Neighbors were told to shelter in place for more than four hours, and then all at once, officials began to leave the area but there remains a steady presence at the scene.
The investigation continues.
