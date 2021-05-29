TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A woman in Trenton, New Jersey, is facing several charges after she allegedly stole a police cruiser. Police said 30-year-old Cherrelle Cooper jumped into an idle patrol unit around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on East State Street.
Cooper, police say, led officers on a chase into Hopewell Township.
The pursuit ended at Washington Crossing Road when she allegedly crashed the cruiser into a utility pole.
The cruiser was totaled.
Cooper has only minor injuries.