PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — American soccer star Christian Pulisic made history on Saturday afternoon when he came on as a substitute for Chelsea in the 66th minute of the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City. The 22-year-old Pulisic became the first American man to play in the final of Europe’s most prestigious club competition.
𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐄 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲. 🇺🇸#UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/KZuOnXDcH3
— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) May 29, 2021
Christian Pulisic becomes the first American male to play in the Champions League final 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/o83vecsrvl
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 29, 2021
Pulisic was subbed on to replace Timo Werner with Chelsea leading Manchester City 1-0 after a first-half goal from Kai Havertz. Almost immediately, the Hershey native made his presence felt, just missing a goal on the counter attack.
CHRISTIAN PULISIC WITH A CHANCE TO DOUBLE CHELSEA'S LEAD 😱 pic.twitter.com/9RbDepUqXS
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 29, 2021
Pulisic was unable to finish the chance but Chelsea was able to hold on for the victory, 1-0, to win their second Champions League title. Pulisic joins Jovan Kirovski as the only American men to have won the Champions League final. Kirovski was a member of Borussia Dortmund’s 1996-97 title team however he did not make an appearance in the final.
THE MOMENT CHELSEA BECAME CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE 🎉 pic.twitter.com/GPHFB1KDjq
— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) May 29, 2021