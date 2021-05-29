CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Christian Pulisic, Ryan Mayer, UEFA Champions League, USMNT

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — American soccer star Christian Pulisic made history on Saturday afternoon when he came on as a substitute for Chelsea in the 66th minute of the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City. The 22-year-old Pulisic became the first American man to play in the final of Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

Pulisic was subbed on to replace Timo Werner with Chelsea leading Manchester City 1-0 after a first-half goal from Kai Havertz. Almost immediately, the Hershey native made his presence felt, just missing a goal on the counter attack.

READ MORE: President Joe Biden Expected To Speak At Annual Memorial Day Observance In Delaware

Pulisic was unable to finish the chance but Chelsea was able to hold on for the victory, 1-0, to win their second Champions League title. Pulisic joins Jovan Kirovski as the only American men to have won the Champions League final. Kirovski was a member of Borussia Dortmund’s 1996-97 title team however he did not make an appearance in the final.