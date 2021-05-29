PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Memorial Day Weekend, millions are traveling in numbers the country hasn’t seen in a long time. AAA is predicting 37 million will travel at least 50 miles from home, up 60% from last year.

That includes as many as 450,000 in the Philadelphia area.

AAA says this is a promising sign of what’s to come this summer.

“A lot of pent-up demand, people locked up at home for more than a year,” Robert Sinclair with AAA said. “We’re seeing that people really want to get out and travel, the so-called ‘revenge travel,’ where people were saving a lot of money because they weren’t traveling to work last year. And so they’re going to places, staying longer, doing things, and spending more money.”

Much of the travel surge is in the air, where federal agencies are citing a serious increase in fights on planes.

In a new letter, Southwest Airlines flight attendants say unruly passenger incidents are becoming “intolerable” and “more aggressive.”

Last week, a Southwest flight attendant had two teeth knocked out by a passenger, according to their union.

Another problem is, people are not wearing face masks. They’re still required, even for the fully vaccinated.

The TSA says it’s investigating 1,300 cases of people violating the mandate.