PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sixers and the Philadelphia Health Department have partnered up to help get fans vaccinated against COVID-19. The Sixers have donated hundreds of 76ers Playoffs T-shirts and autographed items that will be given out during three vaccination clinics at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The first 100 people vaccinated will receive a T-shirt, and the first person to be vaccinated after a secret, preselected time will win an autographed 76ers item.
"The best way to celebrate a 76ers playoff win is hugging and high-fiving your loved ones," said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. "The best way to do that safely is to get everyone vaccinated today. The 76ers organization has been a great partner thus far in making sure that folks are excited about getting vaccinated and getting back to watching the games together."
The clinics will be held on:
- Friday, May 28: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 1: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 2: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the clinics.
