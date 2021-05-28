CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Sixers and the Philadelphia Health Department have partnered up to help get fans vaccinated against COVID-19. The Sixers have donated hundreds of 76ers Playoffs T-shirts and autographed items that will be given out during three vaccination clinics at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The first 100 people vaccinated will receive a T-shirt, and the first person to be vaccinated after a secret, preselected time will win an autographed 76ers item.

“The best way to celebrate a 76ers playoff win is hugging and high-fiving your loved ones,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. “The best way to do that safely is to get everyone vaccinated today. The 76ers organization has been a great partner thus far in making sure that folks are excited about getting vaccinated and getting back to watching the games together.”

The clinics will be held on:

  • Friday, May 28: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 1: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 2: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at the clinics.

For more information on getting vaccinated at the Convention Center, click here.