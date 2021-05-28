PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wooden boards and support beams now stand where a fire truck was after crashing into a North Philadelphia building Thursday. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Girard Avenue and 7th Street Friday morning.Philadelphia Man Who Spent Nearly 3 Decades In Prison For Murder Released After Plea Deal
The city says the building is unstable and being called “imminently dangerous.”
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fire officials say a car was turning left when it hit a fire truck on its way to a service call.
Four firefighters have since been released from the hospital. A civilian was also hurt, but we’re told the injuries were not life-threatening.