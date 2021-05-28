OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Ocean City is officially unlocking the ocean. City officials turned a ceremonial wooden key. This year the event included the “Business Persons Plunge,” where fully clothed people walked into the Atlantic Ocean for the first swim of the summer. This all comes on the same day that New Jersey lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people.

The Unlocking of the Ocean includes ‘The Business Persons Plunge’ – a march of fully clothed business people into the chilly Atlantic Ocean for the first swim of the summer @CBSPhilly #oceancity pic.twitter.com/qMuLVpWodE — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 28, 2021

The relaxed rules come just in time for Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial start of summer.

As droves of families are heading down the shore, the Garden State is lifting more COVID restrictions. That includes ending social distancing rules and the indoor mask mandate in public spaces, both starting Friday.

“It’s about time. Been waiting for this moment all my life,” one beachgoer said.

Still, state officials point out individual businesses do still have to ability to require masking for employees, customers and guests. So it’s best to keep a mask handy in case a business requires one. And make sure to read the signs and know the rules before stepping foot in any store or restaurant. Although, some people prefer to keep their masks on.

“You should do what’s best for you,” Rodney Brown, of Livingston, said. “My family feels more comfortable with a mask on in a large group. So we do appreciate the non-mask mandate, but again for our family in and in a large crowded area, we would prefer to have masks on.”

“Although we’ve all been vaccinated, we’re going to wear them until we feel comfortable.” a woman with her daughter said.

Meantime, there are some exceptions to the mask rule in New Jersey.

Masks will still be required in healthcare settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, on planes, buses, trains and other public transportation, as well as in transportation hubs.

“I feel great about this,” Marika Borovcanin, of Bloomingdale, said. “Thank God it changed. Last year was terrible for everybody.”

Officials say lifeguards will be back on duty starting Saturday.