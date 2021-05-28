Museum Of The American Revolution Honoring Military This Memorial Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This Memorial Day Weekend, a Philadelphia Museum will pay tribute to those who served our country. The Museum of the American Revolution is offering free admission to veterans, military members, and their families through Monday.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.READ MORE: Philadelphia To Lift 'Safer-At-Home' COVID-19 Restrictions Week Earlier Than Planned Child Tax Credit: When Will The First Monthly Check Arrive?
Visitors can also show their gratitude to our heroes by making postcards for military families.MORE NEWS: Ocean City Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend With Unlocking Of The Ocean As New Jersey Lifts Mask Mandate