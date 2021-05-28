SOMERS POINT, N.J. (CBS) — It’s SummerFest Friday here at CBS3. We’re kicking off the unofficial start of the summer season at the Jersey Shore along the bay in Somers Point.

The Pau Hana Tiki Boat is one of the newest tiki boats in the area, and if you’re looking to feel summer and feel the islands right at your fingertips, they’re the boats to ride.

If you want to feel good vibrations from your own tiki boat, just bring five of your friends and head to Somers Point.

Pau Hana is bringing all the island vibes, from the mixers to the music while you just bring your food and bottles.

These boats are brand new to the beach and they’re brought to you by husband and wife, Brian and Jennifer Toner who are no strangers to the sea. You can see the flags from their travels free-flowing above your head while your hair blows around.

“We have six different tours. They’re all essentially the same place,” Brian Toner said. “They’re named for different times of the day, and they’re all two-hour trips. We have two four-hour trips.”

Whether you want to island-hop or being served while soaking in the sun, it’s your ride to do as you wish.

You can book a tour by clicking here.

Watch the video above for Vittoria Woodill’s full CBS3 SummerFest report.