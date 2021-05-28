1 Killed, 2 Injured In Fiery Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. The two-vehicle crash happened just before 4 a.m. Friday on the Boulevard and C Street in Olney.New Jersey Mask Mandate, Social Distancing Rules Lifted As Memorial Day Weekend Kicks Off
One of the vehicles overturned and caught on fire.
One person died in the crash and two people were taken to the hospital.