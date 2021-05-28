CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. The two-vehicle crash happened just before 4 a.m. Friday on the Boulevard and C Street in Olney.

1 Killed, 2 Injured In Fiery Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard

READ MORE: New Jersey Mask Mandate, Social Distancing Rules Lifted As Memorial Day Weekend Kicks Off

One of the vehicles overturned and caught on fire.

READ MORE: 4 Firefighters, Civilian Injured When Fire Truck Crashes Into North Philadelphia Building

One person died in the crash and two people were taken to the hospital.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Rain, Cool Temperatures Expected This Memorial Day Weekend

 