HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam will provide an update on the COVID-19 mitigation measures that will be lifted on Memorial Day. She will also discuss vaccination progress and masking guidelines.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Department of Health will provide an update on mitigation measures, vaccine progress and masking guidelines
- When: Thursday, May 27, 2021
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.