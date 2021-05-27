PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There are big traffic problems Thursday morning on the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into Philly. A tractor-trailer overturned at the base of the bridge on the Philadelphia side, just before 4 a.m.7 People Rescued From Condominium Fire In Delran Township, New Jersey
The truck was carrying Auntie Anne’s pretzels. Workers are still removing boxes of pretzels from the truck.
MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Health Officials To Provide Update On COVID-19 Mitigation Measures To Be lifted On Memorial Day
HEAVY delays! Traffic is backed up to the NJ side on the Ben from the overturned tractor. Consider taking the Walt Whitman or other area bridges this morning. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/ozZE7GKv3HREAD MORE: Philadelphia Restaurant Steak 48's $100 Minimum Policy Has Social Media Sizzling With Criticism
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) May 27, 2021
This is causing a monumental backup into New Jersey.