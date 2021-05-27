CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There are big traffic problems Thursday morning on the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into Philly. A tractor-trailer overturned at the base of the bridge on the Philadelphia side, just before 4 a.m.

The truck was carrying Auntie Anne’s pretzels. Workers are still removing boxes of pretzels from the truck.

This is causing a monumental backup into New Jersey.