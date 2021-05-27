PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia fans are always getting a bad reputation because of the handful of fans who make poor decisions during games. But, Philadelphia fans are not the only ones demonstrating unacceptable behavior at sporting events.

A Philadelphia fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook during the fourth quarter of Game 2 Wednesday night has made national headlines. That season ticket holder has since lost his membership with the Sixers and is indefinitely banned from events at the Wells Fargo Center.

But, this wasn’t the only incident of fans showing unacceptable behavior on Wednesday night.

A New York Knicks fan has been indefinitely banned from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young last night. The Knicks released a statement saying an investigation determined the fan did spit on Young.

The NBA Central posted a video of the incident on Twitter.

Did a Knicks fan spit on Trae Young? 😬 (@jamosramos4 ) pic.twitter.com/iOm44o0rgG — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 27, 2021

After the game, Young acknowledged the incident, asking 50 Cent if he was good because he was sitting courtside in the area the incident occurred.

“Crazy! @50Cent y’all good?!,” Young tweeted.

Young also tweeted again on Thursday morning saying “Keep ya mask on my boy #ThatsJustChildish.”

The NBA said Thursday they are enhancing their fan code of conduct and it will be “vigorously” enforced.

“The return of more NBA fans to our arenas has brought great excitement and energy to the start of the playoffs, but it is critical that we all show respect for players, officials, and our fellow fans,” a statement said. “An enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved.”

The NBA issued the following statement today: pic.twitter.com/AVR9zXrkm9 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 27, 2021

The MLB also dealt with some rogue fans Wednesday night.

A naked man ran onto the field at the Washington Nationals game.

Baseball fans are BACK. pic.twitter.com/oFEMYubJQQ — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 27, 2021

The fan hid inside the tarp cylinder.

Folks, a naked man has run on the field at the Nats game and hid inside the tarp cylinder. We have officially seen it all. pic.twitter.com/hFNCFIVFPs — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 27, 2021

A fight also broke out between Dodgers and Astros fans Wednesday night in Houston.

At last check, the MLB has not addressed either of these incidents.