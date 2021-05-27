PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rain and cool temperatures are likely to put a damper on the unofficial start to summer. Memorial Day weekend won’t feel like the start of the summer season as a slow-moving system brings rain and cool afternoon temperatures to the entire region.

For those looking to hit the road, your best bet is to leave early on Friday. Friday morning starts off dry but showers will quickly develop as the system approaches late morning. By the afternoon, some areas will be dealing with steady rainfall making travel tough. Rain is expected to pick up in intensity and coverage as the day goes on. The heaviest rain will likely fall Friday afternoon into Friday evening triggering travel delays as roads turn wet and unfriendly.

By Saturday, the slow-moving system won’t be done with us yet. Cloudy skies and scattered showers are likely to stick around on Saturday. The combination of cloud cover, showers and gusty winds will not make for a great beach day down the shore or pool day if you are closer to the city. Temperatures for the entire region will range between 15- 20 degrees below average. Long sleeves and umbrellas will replace swimsuits and shorts for the majority of the holiday weekend.

Sunday looks better but unfortunately, it won’t be completely dry. Light showers are still possible throughout the day with breaks of sunshine likely. Afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the 50s, making it another cool afternoon for the Delaware Valley.

Luckily and in time for the holiday, Memorial Day features drier weather. Folks could celebrate by firing up the grill as dry air settles in place. Mostly Sunny skies should fill the region and afternoon highs will run cool topping out in the low to mid-70s. For Beach lovers expecting to hit the sand, it’ll be dry but certainly cool as highs top out near 70 on Memorial Day. The water temperature along the shore ranges between 50-60 degrees. Enjoy the weekend!