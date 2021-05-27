HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania will lift its mask order by June 28. Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said it’s based on data that shows 70% percent of Pennsylvania adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Beam said.

The news comes as Memorial Day weekend approaches.

Starting then, Pennsylvania businesses will be able to operate at 100% capacity, except in Philadelphia.

The city is waiting until June 11 but will leave an indoor mask mandate for unvaccinated people.

To date, 52.7% of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 97.7% of Pennsylvanians over 65 have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Once the statewide masking order is lifted, Pennsylvania will continue to follow the CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

The CDC requires individuals to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations. In addition, all individuals should still follow guidance at workplaces, local businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

