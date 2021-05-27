Police: SUV Seen Running Several Red Lights Leaves Philadelphia Police Lieutenant, 2 Others Injured In Mayfair Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three people, including a Philadelphia police lieutenant with over 40 years on the force, were injured in a crash in Mayfair. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Tyson and Frankford Avenues.7 People Rescued From Condominium Fire In Delran Township, New Jersey
Investigators say a Mitsubishi SUV T-boned the police vehicle. They say surveillance video caught the collision on camera.
An eyewitness told police he saw the Mitsubishi driving erratically before the crash.
“He was behind the striking vehicle for several blocks and saw that vehicle, the Mitsubishi, go through several red lights. The vehicle was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
The police lieutenant and the man and woman in the other SUV are in stable condition.
Investigators believe the airbags saved everyone’s lives.