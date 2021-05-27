WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — With Memorial Day weekend just a day away, CBS3’s Matt Petrillo is down at the Jersey Shore. From the boardwalk, to where to eat and stay, and entertainment, CBS3 found so many new businesses opening just in time for the long holiday weekend.

As the weather warms up, so many people are planning post-vaccination vacations down the shore — like the Brown family.

“It is a little bit of tradition,” said Wildwood visitor Simone Anthony-Brown. “We typically stay in Cape May and stay annually and we haven’t been in a little bit.”

And there’s a lot of new stores, restaurants and places to stay.

The Shore House Swim Club was an old motel, but it now has a new name, new owner and all-new finishes in its 21 rooms. Plus, there’s an inviting pool with inflatables perfect for Instagram.

“While we were able to preserve the entire building from its 1960s form, we were able to renovate it and bring a retro beach-chic atmosphere that’s very trendy and fun and update it for people traveling to the Wildwoods,” Kevin Reardon, with The Shore House Swim Club, said.

Nearby at what once was North Wildwood’s Amish Market is now the restaurant Trio North Wildwood.

“We transformed it to an American gastro eatery,” co-owner Gus Zimmerman said. “So somewhere between fine dining and bar fare. We wanted to fill a void kind of necessary for North Wildwood.

Across the street, there are still renovations going on inside what will be Wildwoods BBQ. The owner hopes to open by July 4.

“I love the place and I want to make this my home and be part of the community and BBQ’s my thing,” Wildwoods BBQ’s Joel Romano said.

And as so many look forward to a relaxing summer down the shore, tourism officials expect to see more new places to eat, shop and play.

“That’s the nature of our industry, as one business closes somebody else comes in,” Cape May County Tourism Director Diane Wieland said. “This is the great opportunity in the summertime to open a business.”

Here is a list of three dozen new businesses that recently opened here in Cape May County:

AVALON, N.J.

Il Posto Ristorante – located at 2418 Dune Dr., Avalon.

– located at 2418 Dune Dr., Avalon. Here Comes the Sun – Designer swimwear, cover ups, upscale lounge wear, chic social attire, and beach accessories

Designer swimwear, cover ups, upscale lounge wear, chic social attire, and beach accessories Addison Bay – Curates the most fashion-forward and high-performance women’s activewear from across the globe

Curates the most fashion-forward and high-performance women’s activewear from across the globe City Hydration – Customized IV infusions to help clients feel their best from basic health maintenance to hangovers

CAPE MAY, N.J.

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J.

The Point at Sea Isle City will be opened at the site of the Springfield Inn which was demolished. It will feature an island-themed outdoor bar and restaurant modeled after a similar project, also called The Point, in Somers Point. The Point at Sea Isle promises to be a unique attraction bringing a whole new vibe to the resort at 45 th St. and the Beach / Promenade

will be opened at the site of the Springfield Inn which was demolished. It will feature an island-themed outdoor bar and restaurant modeled after a similar project, also called The Point, in Somers Point. The Point at Sea Isle promises to be a unique attraction bringing a whole new vibe to the resort at 45 St. and the Beach / Promenade The Ludlam Hotel , the old LaCosta Motel. The outside bar will be located at the former LaCosta Motel location at Landis Avenue & JFK Boulevard. The owners are also adding Shorebreak Café at the complex, which will have coffee and baked goods

, the old LaCosta Motel. The outside bar will be located at the former LaCosta Motel location at Landis Avenue & JFK Boulevard. The owners are also adding at the complex, which will have coffee and baked goods Top Sail Steamer is new and serving take out, steam, and eat “seafood pots” that are cooked at home in the Southern Boil Style. The restaurant is located at 4209 Landis Ave.

is new and serving take out, steam, and eat “seafood pots” that are cooked at home in the Southern Boil Style. The restaurant is located at 4209 Landis Ave. Tortuga Men’s Shop , a resort clothing store, is opening at the Shops at the Spinnaker at 3700 Boardwalk #9A.

, a resort clothing store, is opening at the Shops at the Spinnaker at 3700 Boardwalk #9A. Duck Donuts is opening at 42 nd and Landis Avenue

is opening at 42 and Landis Avenue Minnows SIC , a baby clothing shop, is opening at 3514 Landis Ave, Unit 101

, a baby clothing shop, is opening at 3514 Landis Ave, Unit 101 Flip Flop Ice Cream is opening at 3708 Landis Avenue

THE WILDWOODS, N.J.

OCEAN CITY, NJ