PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least three people were injured when a fire truck crashed into a North Philadelphia building Thursday afternoon. The truck barrelled into a building at the intersection of 7th Street and Girard Avenue.
Officials say three people have been transported to the hospital so far — a 35-year-old, a 41-year-old, and a 54-year-old. There is no word on their conditions at this time.
It is not clear if those injured are firefighters or civilians, but authorities say several firefighters have been injured.
Fire officials say Engine 29 was responding to a house fire just after 4 p.m. when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle, and the impact sent the fire truck into the building.
