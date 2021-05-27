PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Eagles made a flurry of front office moves Thursday, including the historic promotion of Catherine Raîche to Vice President of Football Operations. Raîche, 32, is now the highest-ranking woman in personnel in NFL history.
Raîche previously served as the Eagles football operations/player personnel coordinator for the past two seasons. She will now be involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.READ MORE: Bill Cosby's Request For Parole Denied
#Eagles promoted Catherine Raiche to VP of Football Ops, the new highest ranking female in personnel in NFL history. The 32-year-old ex-assistant GM for the @MTLAlouettes takes over a role that Andrew Berry held at 32 before becoming the #Browns GM. Another glass ceiling broken. https://t.co/rXibaoWLEL
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2021
The Eagles have also hired former Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell as a personnel executive.
Caldwell spent the past eight years in Jacksonville, which had one winning season in that span. In his new role with the Eagles, Caldwell will contribute to evaluating the team while also assisting with both the pro scouting and college scouting process.READ MORE: Former Sixers President Pat Croce On Fan Dumping Popcorn On Russell Westbrook: 'That's Not Who Us Philadelphia Fans Are'
The Birds also promoted Ameena Soliman to pro scout. She joined the organization as a player personnel intern in 2018 and served as the team’s player personnel coordinator the past two seasons.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 27, 2021
In other changes to the football operations department, Brandon Brown and Ian Cunningham both were named director of player personnel.MORE NEWS: Taste With Tori: Angry Deekin BBQ Offering Finger-Licking, Rib-Sticking BBQ Stacked With Rub In Philadelphia
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)