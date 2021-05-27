Craig Baylis Charged In Death Of Infant Daughter In West Norriton

WEST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) – A Montgomery County father is facing charges in the death of his infant daughter. Craig Baylis, 31, of West Norriton is charged with third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.
Authorities say Baylis was home alone with his 6-week-old daughter, Mackenna, in February.
The child's mother returned home and found the little girl lifeless.
Mackenna’s cause of death was head trauma, and the manner of death was ruled homicide.