FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — We are hearing the 911 calls made during Saturday’s deadly mass shooting in Cumberland County that left three people dead. It was at a house party on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township.
“Yes, can you please bring 911 over here to 49, please? There’s a lot of people that’s dying. A lot of people got shot. Everybody’s scared,” one caller said.READ MORE: Chester County Girls' Gymnastics Coach Gary Hutt Charged With 200 Counts Of Child Pornography
“They’re shooting everybody. They’re shooting everyone,” another caller said.
Three people died in the shooting. Eleven others were injured.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will You Get Each Month?
Two people have been arrested.
Authorities say the shooting was a targeted attack.MORE NEWS: Popcorn-Dumping, Streaking, Spitting & Fighting: Fans Behave Badly At NBA, MLB Games Wednesday Night
Watch the video to hear parts of two calls.