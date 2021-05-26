CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey news

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to provide an update to the state’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday. The press conference will begin at 1 p.m. and can be watched on CBSN Philly.

  • What: New Jersey officials to provide COVID-19 response update
  • Who: Gov. Phil Murphy, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, Dr. Eddy Bresnitz, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and Acting Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or streamed on CBSN Philly

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 