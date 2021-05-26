PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good news for Philadelphians! The city’s Spruce Street Harbor Park is now open for the summer.
The park opened on May 26.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Drops Legal Action Against Restaurants Accused Of Defying COVID-19 Orders
It’s located between Race Street Pier and Cherry Street Pier.READ MORE: Former Philadelphia Treasurer Christian Dunbar Charged With Tax Fraud, Failure To File Tax Returns
The park offers a relaxing space for visitors to dine, enjoy the views and have fun playing games — such as cornhole, giant Connect Four, and giant Jenga — on the Waterfront this summer.
There are also a brand-new set of Hammocks that will undergo regular, enhanced cleaning protocols to make the city’s COVID-19 guidelines.MORE NEWS: WATCH: 7 Ducklings Rescued From Storm Drain By Avalon Police Reunited With Mother
For more information including food vendors, click here.