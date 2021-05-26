PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Sixers dominated the Wizards to grab a 2-0 series lead Wednesday night but it was something ugly that happened off the court that is garnering attention. In the fourth quarter, Wizards star Russell Westbrook went down after colliding with Furkan Korkmaz.
He limped off the floor and was walking down the tunnel when a Sixers fan dumped popcorn on him. Westbrook had to be restrained by multiple people.
A Sixers fan poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook
This isn't the first time a Philly fan has had a dust-up with the future hall of famer. A fan flipped him the double bird back in 2016.
Wells Fargo Center President of Business Operations Valerie Camillo released a statement on Twitter regarding the incident.
"This was classless, unacceptable behavior, and we're not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center. We're proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena."
